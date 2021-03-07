Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu see steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases
Published
The country has also reported 100 casualties in the last 24 hours and six States account for 87.00% of the new deathsFull Article
Published
The country has also reported 100 casualties in the last 24 hours and six States account for 87.00% of the new deathsFull Article
In the last 24 hours, 14,989 new cases were registered and Maharashtra reports the highest of 7,863, followed by Kerala (2,938) and..