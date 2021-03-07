JEE Main Result 2021 may be released today: When, where and how to check score
Published
The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.Full Article
Published
The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.Full Article
Around 22 lakh candidates in total had registered and 6.05 lakh students took the JEE Main 2021 exam in the February session.