The sentence of a British woman detained in Iran is due to end today after five years - but it's unclear if she will finally be free to return home.Full Article
Nazanin's Iran sentence due to end today - but no word yet if she'll be freed
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: It's safer not to dream of release, says husband
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman who is detained in Iran, said the family does not know if she..
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Delving Into Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) – Analysis
Eurasia Review