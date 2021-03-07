Switzerland is deciding on whether to ban Muslim face veils in a national referendum - a move that was instigated before the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
Swiss vote on whether to ban Muslim face veils
Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights
GENEVA (AP) — At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday..
Swiss to vote on banning face veils
Switzerland is holding a referendum on Sunday to ban face coverings in public in a move some have criticized as Islamophobic. Emily..
Swiss to vote on whether to ban full facial coverings in public
Switzerland votes Sunday on whether to ban full facial coverings in public places, despite women in Islamic full-face veils being..
