Burger King UK under fire for tweeting 'Women belong in the kitchen' on International Women's Day
Burger King UK attempted to highlight gender disparity in restaurants with a thread starting with the phrase "women belong in the kitchen."
The restaurant chain has refused to apologise for its tweet
