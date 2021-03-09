Myanmar has recalled its ambassador in Britain after he called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader detained when the country's military seized power last month.Full Article
Myanmar recalls ambassador in UK after he called for Aung San Suu Kyi's release
