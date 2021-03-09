After much-criticized Meghan and Harry commentary, Piers Morgan exits 'Good Morning Britain'
Piers Morgan is leaving "Good Morning Britain" after his commentary on Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's interview launched an investigation.
Piers Morgan storms off set during Good Morning Britain TV show and Quits
Piers Morgan stepped down from 'Good Morning Britain' on Tuesday, March 9, after coming under fire for his commentary regarding..