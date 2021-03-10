Cotchin says this could be his last season as Richmond captain
Published
Trent Cotchin says this could be his last year as Richmond captain and is adamant there are a bevy of quality potential replacements at Punt Road.Full Article
Published
Trent Cotchin says this could be his last year as Richmond captain and is adamant there are a bevy of quality potential replacements at Punt Road.Full Article
Richmond captain Trent Cotchin is still in the mix to play in Thursday night’s AFL season opener despite missing training on..