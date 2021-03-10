No-confidence motion against Haryana govt defeated in Assembly
Published
While 32 MLAs supported the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress, 55 MLAs opposed itFull Article
We know that we will not win the confidence of the Opposition but we will take this opportunity to win the confidence of the..
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 10 said the no-confidence motion against the government in the state Assembly,..