Sarah Everard: UK police officer arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of 33-year-old
Published
Sarah Everard, 33, vanished while walking home from a friend's apartment in London on March 3.Full Article
Published
Sarah Everard, 33, vanished while walking home from a friend's apartment in London on March 3.Full Article
A police officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.On Wednesday, the..
Police have revealed that a serving police officer held over missing Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.