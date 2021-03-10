Myanmar coup: Military cracks down on free speech, press freedom
Published
Myanmar's junta is seeking to control the flow of information by putting pressure on journalists, imposing stricter censorship laws and internet blockades.Full Article
Published
Myanmar's junta is seeking to control the flow of information by putting pressure on journalists, imposing stricter censorship laws and internet blockades.Full Article
**Prologue**
This article is written to mark the 2^nd March 1962, the day the Myanmar Armed Forces seized power and..