The Conservative candidate for London mayor has been branded "utterly shameless" and "totally vile" for "politicising" the disappearance of Sarah Everard.Full Article
'Shameless' Tory candidate for London mayor accused of 'politicising' Sarah Everard case
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tory mayoral candidate accused of politicising Sarah Everard case
The Conservative London mayoral candidate has been accused of politicising the disappearance of Sarah Everard.
Belfast Telegraph