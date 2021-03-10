Mike Tyson set for third helping of infamous Evander Holyfield ‘Bite Fight’

Former undisputed champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are set for the third installment of their infamous ‘Bite Fight’ back in the 1990s. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was suspended from boxing after their rematch for taking a chomp out of Holyfield’s ear in June 1997. Their first meeting had ended with a late stoppage for ‘The Real Deal’ seven months earlier. Now, fast forward 24 years, and the...