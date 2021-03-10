The Myanmar military is carrying out "premeditated" attacks on peaceful protesters - including "extrajudicial executions" and indiscriminately spraying bullets in urban areas, Amnesty International has said.Full Article
Myanmar military carrying out 'extrajudicial executions', Amnesty International says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Myanmar: Call To Urgently Investigate NLD Official’s Death In Custody
Eurasia Review
Myanmar’s junta should promptly and impartially investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the torture and death in..