OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro colour variants, full design revealed in biggest leak yet

OnePlus 9 series will launch on March 23 globally, the company has already confirmed. The lineup is expected to include three smartphone models including the standard OnePlus 9, the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro, and an affordable device, which will be called OnePlus 9R/9E. Ahead of the official launch, Winfuture has leaked official marketing renders of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The images...