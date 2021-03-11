MEP hits back in Covid vaccine export ban row after Boris Johnson slaps down EU chief

Read full article Nicholas Cecil11 March 2021, 2:09 am·2-min read Boris Johnson raised the issue during PMQs (PA Wire) A senior MEP hit back today in the growing row between the Government and Brussels over Covid-19 vaccine exports. Boris Johnson slapped down EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday after he claimed that Britain had imposed a ban on the movement of jabs abroad. “I wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine exports,” he told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions. “Let me be clear we have not...