Read full article Nicholas Cecil11 March 2021, 2:09 am·2-min read Boris Johnson raised the issue during PMQs (PA Wire) A senior MEP hit back today in the growing row between the Government and Brussels over Covid-19 vaccine exports. Boris Johnson slapped down EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday after he claimed that Britain had imposed a ban on the movement of jabs abroad. “I wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine exports,” he told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions. “Let me be clear we have not...Full Article
MEP hits back in Covid vaccine export ban row after Boris Johnson slaps down EU chief
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Raab writes to EU chief over 'completely false' claim of COVID vaccine export ban
A new UK-EU row has broken out after the bloc's chief made "completely false" claims that Britain has imposed an export ban on..
Sky News