Emily Ratajkowski welcomes 'beautiful' first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Published
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband welcomed their first child, Sylvester, into the world. The model shared the announcement on Instagram.
Published
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband welcomed their first child, Sylvester, into the world. The model shared the announcement on Instagram.
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018
Emily Ratajkowski officially has a brand new role: mom! The model and actress gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian..