Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1, official says
Published
Biden will say America will start getting closer to normal by July 4 if "we all do our part" in the coming weeks.
Published
Biden will say America will start getting closer to normal by July 4 if "we all do our part" in the coming weeks.
President to say country will be ‘closer to normal’ by July in dramatically improved assessment
President Joe Biden stated that the United States is now expecting to have enough vaccine supply for all adults by the end of May...