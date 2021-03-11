US-China should restart talks to manage differences, says Li Keqiang

BEIJING - China hopes to re-establish dialogue with the United States at all levels, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday (March 11), signalling Beijing's desire for a reset in ties just days before a high-level bilateral meeting. "We hope to see dialogue between the two countries in multiple areas, and at various levels. Even if we cannot work everything out anytime soon, such exchange of views will help boost trust and dispel misgivings," he said. Engaging in dialogue again would allow both sides to "better manage and mitigate our differences", said Mr Li,...