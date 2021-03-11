Bitcoin (BTC) resumed its ongoing increase, nearly reaching a new all-time high price on March 10. Despite the short-term rejection, the most likely scenario is that Bitcoin will continue moving up and eventually reach a new all-time high price. � ......Full Article
Bitcoin (BTC) Stalls Just Short of New All-Time High
