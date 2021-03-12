U.S. President Joe Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible
Published
During his his first prime-time address he directs States to lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1Full Article
Published
During his his first prime-time address he directs States to lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1Full Article
President Joe Biden is ordering the states to make every adult eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1st, much earlier than his..
One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, U.S. President Joe Biden used his first prime-time..