America’s Cup: Kiwis keep climbing Everest
Published
In 1983, the America’s Cup was front and back page and everywhere in between. Now, you’d hardly know it was on. But John Bertrand is still watching keenly.Full Article
Published
In 1983, the America’s Cup was front and back page and everywhere in between. Now, you’d hardly know it was on. But John Bertrand is still watching keenly.Full Article
A narrower set of foils and potential 'batwing' mainsail won't be the only new elements on Team New Zealand's boat when they hit..