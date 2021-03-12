South Africa: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies aged 72
There had been rumors about the Zulu leader's death since his hospital admission for diabetes treatment last month. He was the longest-serving Zulu monarch in history.Full Article
The king, one of South Africa's most influential traditional leaders, had ruled since 1968.