Major Brisbane hospital in lockdown after doctor tests positive for COVID-19
Published
The Princess Alexandra Hospital, where the infected staff member worked, has been put into lockdown.Full Article
Published
The Princess Alexandra Hospital, where the infected staff member worked, has been put into lockdown.Full Article
The Princess Alexandra Hospital, where the infected staff member worked, has been put into lockdown.
A major hospital in Brisbane has been placed in lockdown after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Queensland Health..