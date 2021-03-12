Eddie Izzard plans to win Labour seat at next general election: ‘I am a relentless bastard’

Eddie Izzard has said she is planning to win a seat for Labour in the next general election. The comedian has previously been vocal about her intentions to enter politics. In January, Izzard revealed that she had wanted to stand in the 2019 election “but a seat wasn’t available”. Asked by The Guardian whether she was determined and serious about the endeavour, Izzard replied: “I’m not mucking about with this. I’m going in. If something goes wrong, if I stand in a byelection and I...