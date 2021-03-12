Beijing (CNN)Two Canadian citizens charged with espionage in China could go on trial "soon," according to the state-run Global Times newspaper. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained since December 2018 and were charged in June last year with spying. In an article published late Thursday, the Global Times said that their cases had previously been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but were now proceeding. While...Full Article
China to begin trial of two Canadians for alleged espionage soon, state media reports
WorldNews0 shares 1 views