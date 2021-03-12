Japan said Friday Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet President Joe Biden in the United States next month, becoming the first foreign leader to hold face-to-face talks with him. ......Full Article
Japan Says PM Suga Plans To Meet Biden In US Next Month
