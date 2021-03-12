American actor and filmmaker Matthew McConaughey, recently talked about his political aspirations, during an appearance on a podcast. According to a report, the 'Interstellar' actor could be headed for a career in politics in the...Full Article
Matthew McConaughey hints at possible run for governor of Texas
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Matthew McConaughey considers running for Texas Governor
Cover Video STUDIO
This week, McConaughey appeared on ‘The Balanced Voice’ podcast and spoke about a possible political run.
Matthew McConaughey is considering a run for Texas governor
Bleacher Report AOL
Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor
Wibbitz Top Stories
You might like
More coverage
Matthew McConaughey Eyes Texas Governor Run
The Wrap
Actor Matthew McConaughey said Wednesday that he’s giving “true consideration” to a run for governor of his home state of..
-
Matthew McConaughey Is Considering a Run for Texas Governor
Just Jared
-
Matthew McConaughey Says He May Run for Governor of Texas
Newsmax
-
Matthew McConaughey says running for governor of Texas is 'a true consideration'
FOXNews.com
-
Matthew McConaughey Weighs Texas Governor Run: ‘It’s A True Consideration’
Daily Caller