New England Patriots bring back QB Cam Newton on one-year deal, per reports
Cam Newton and the New England Patriots are running it back in 2021. The QB and the team agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal, per multiple reports.
Levan Reid joined CBSN to discuss New England bringing back Cam Newton, and said the quarterback has to be a much better passer in..
Newton will return to play for the Patriots after spending the 2020 season in New England.