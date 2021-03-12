Oscar nominations 2021: Who's in for sure – and who may get snubbed
Published
With Golden Globes doled out, it's time to separate awards season's contenders and pretenders with our fearless predictions for Oscar nominations.
Published
With Golden Globes doled out, it's time to separate awards season's contenders and pretenders with our fearless predictions for Oscar nominations.
The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday morning (March 15) and everyone is buzzing about some of the biggest nods...
The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced bright and early this morning and there were some major milestones on the list! First, be..