India v England: Jofra Archer & Jason Roy star in first T20 win
Published
A magnificent bowling performance sets England on the way to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.Full Article
Published
A magnificent bowling performance sets England on the way to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.Full Article
A magnificent bowling performance sets England on the way to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.
Rishabh Pant was at it again with yet another ridiculous shot against England. Pant played a reverse-paddle, if you can call it..