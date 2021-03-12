Sarah Everard vigil organisers lose court challenge
A High Court judge refuses to intervene in the action against the police ban on the event.Full Article
Conservative MP Michelle Donelan has said that she appreciates why people want to participate in a vigil for Sarah Everard but said..
Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard are launching a legal challenge after the Metropolitan Police said that the gathering would..