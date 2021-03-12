City of Minneapolis to pay $27m settlement to George Floyd family
Published
Minneapolis City Council will pay George Floyd's family $27m to settle a civil lawsuit over his killing in police custody.Full Article
The city of Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death last May while..
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the settlement, which is one of the largest in a case of police misconduct.