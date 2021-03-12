Matthew McConaughey for Texas governor? The 'aggressively centric' actor is considering it
Matthew McConaughey discusses politics again, says he would "be a fool" to not consider running for governor of Texas. But "I'm not until I am."
This week, McConaughey appeared on ‘The Balanced Voice’ podcast and spoke about a possible political run.
Actor Matthew McConaughey said Wednesday that he’s giving “true consideration” to a run for governor of his home state of..