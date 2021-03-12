George Floyd’s Family Settles Suit Against Minneapolis for $27 Million
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the settlement, which is one of the largest in a case of police misconduct.Full Article
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family after being sued for his death last year..
The city of Minneapolis on Friday agree to pay $27 million US to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black..