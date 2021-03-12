UK police officer charged with Sarah Everard's murder
Published
The 33-year-old marketing executive was last seen walking home alone in south London on 3 March.Full Article
Published
The 33-year-old marketing executive was last seen walking home alone in south London on 3 March.Full Article
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the 48-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Human remains found in a Kent woodland are those of Sarah Everard, Scotland Yard has confirmed. The 33-year-old marketing executive..