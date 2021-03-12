UK police officer charged with kidnapping, murder of Sarah Everard
Published
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to the death of Everard.Full Article
Published
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnapping in relation to the death of Everard.Full Article
Sarah Everard has been making headlines in the UK after she vanished while walking home from a friend's house in South London on 3..
The Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard was admitted to hospital for the second time..