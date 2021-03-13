Jennifer Lopez calls off engagement with Alex Rodriguez after four years of togetherness
Published
Another couple has reportedly bitten the dust in Hollywood as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted ways.Full Article
Published
Another couple has reportedly bitten the dust in Hollywood as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted ways.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Call off 2-Year Engagement.
According to 'Page Six,' the couple has
officially..
Yet another nicknamed celebrity couple has come to an end: J-Rod, better known as singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees..