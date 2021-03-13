Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens appears in court charged with murder
Published
Met Police officer Wayne Couzens is charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.Full Article
Published
Met Police officer Wayne Couzens is charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.Full Article
The Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard was admitted to hospital for the second time..
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, as the force confirmed he was admitted..