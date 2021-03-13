24,882 New COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours - highest since December 2020

24,882 New COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours - highest since December 2020

DNA

Published

The tally of the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,13,33,728 with 2,02,022 active cases and 1,09,73,260 recoveries.

Full Article