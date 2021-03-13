At least four killed as Myanmar security forces crack down on protests
Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, and one in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar.Full Article
Myanmar has "all the hallmarks of a civil war... but only one side is armed", says Jonathan Head.
Myanmar protesters manned roadblocks with women’s underwear strung across the street to deter soldiers today (March 13).