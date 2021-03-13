'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' was physically, mentally brutal for Parineeti Chopra: Director Dibakar Banerjee

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is a raw and edgy suspense thriller that pits Arjun Kapoor versus Parineeti Chopra.

