Russian police raid Moscow opposition conference
Some 200 people, including scores of opposition politicians, were detained during a meeting in Moscow. The police claim participants were breaking COVID-19 rules.
A Russian court has fined Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, 20,000 roubles ($265) for taking part..
Officers raided the opposition conference only minutes after it began at a hotel on Saturday.