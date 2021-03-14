Jordan health minister resigns after oxygen outage kills six patients
Published
The oxygen failure had hit intensive care, maternity, and coronavirus wards in a new government hospital west of the capital Amman.Full Article
Published
The oxygen failure had hit intensive care, maternity, and coronavirus wards in a new government hospital west of the capital Amman.Full Article
The country's health minister stepped down after the incident, while Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation..
The sources said it was not clear what caused the oxygen failure in intensive care, maternity units and coronavirus wards of the..