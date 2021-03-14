Sarah Everard: Police break up vigil to murdered Londoner
Police clashed with mourners in London after thousands gathered to pay their respects to Sarah Everard. A police officer faces murder charges for Everard's death.Full Article
Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said his officers were “doing their duty as they saw it” to enforce..
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday evening to demonstrate against the Government’s Police, Crime,..