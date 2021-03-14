Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Middleweight Champion of the 1980s, Dies at 66
One of the most formidable boxers of his era, Hagler defended his title 12 times before losing to Sugar Ray Leonard in a 1987 split decision.Full Article
"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler - the former undisputed world middleweight champion - has died at the age of 66.
He is widely regarded as one of the best of all time, and arguably the best middleweight of all time.