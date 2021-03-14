Luna Park fire: Herald investigation revealed links to crime figure Abe Saffron in 2007
At 10:15 on the night of June 9, 1979, flames engulfed the ghost train at Sydney's Luna Park. Six children and one adult died.Full Article
A 2007 Herald investigation revealed links between underworld figure Abe Saffron and the 1979 ghost train fire that killed seven..