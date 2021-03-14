Former Boxing champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler dies at 66
The undisputed champion of the Boxing world took his last breath on Saturday after he was taken to the hospital with chest pain and breathing problemFull Article
The middleweight boxing phenom died unexpectedly, Saturday, according to his wife.
"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler - the former undisputed world middleweight champion - has died at the age of 66.