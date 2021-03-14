Sheryl Underwood calls Sharon Osbourne's Piers Morgan outburst on 'The Talk' a 'blessing'
Published
Sheryl Underwood says an exchange on "The Talk" in which Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan over comments about Duchess Meghan was a "blessing."
Published
Sheryl Underwood says an exchange on "The Talk" in which Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan over comments about Duchess Meghan was a "blessing."
Sharon Osbourne has apologized for defending Piers Morgan amid backlash to his recent comments about Meghan Markle, which led to..
During Sharon Osborne’s viral meltdown on the CBS chat show The Talk, co-host Sheryl Underwood described an earlier episode..