Six Nations 2021: Scotland 24-27 Ireland highlights
Published
Watch highlights of Ireland's win against Scotland as a late Johnny Sexton penalty seals their 27-24 victory at Murrayfield.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights of Ireland's win against Scotland as a late Johnny Sexton penalty seals their 27-24 victory at Murrayfield.Full Article
Poor discipline was the Scots' downfall as a late Johnny Sexton penalty swatted aside a spirited second-half fightback in the..
The new chief executive took in Scotland vs Ireland in the Six Nations as the countdown to his Parkhead start date continues.